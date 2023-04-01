33-year-old WWE Superstar wrestles dark match on SmackDown on WrestleMania weekend after returning last week following 40 days of absence

WrestleMania weekend is here, and along with it, so are a number of stars returning to in-ring action in WWE. Last week, Lacey Evans returned after quite a long absence to team up with Xia Li on SmackDown. However, this week, she's off the main card for the show.

Lacey Evans returned last year on April 8 after a year of inactivity due to becoming a mother. She was shown to be a babyface talking about her life, but would soon change her colors when she went to RAW as a heel. Weeks later, she went to SmackDown once again, yet again as a face character. She competed in the Money in the Bank Ladder match but failed to win.

Instead, Evans turned heel once again the following night. Her time in the ring since then has been on and off, hardly ever competing in the second half of the year at all. In the three months of 2023, she has only competed four times on WWE TV. She returned to TV last week after a 40-day absence when she lost to Shotzi and Natalya.

Unfortunately for Evans, her fifth match of the year was not even on TV. She faced Tegan Nox in a dark match before WWE SmackDown this week.

Here too, she lost her match with Nox, who came away with a win on WrestleMania weekend.

For the moment, it's not clear what's next for Lacey Evans, as she is not a part of this weekend's WrestleMania card.

Do you think Lacey Evans is being underutilized by WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

