330-lb WWE Superstar reacts to Chad Gable’s upcoming match on RAW

A WWE Superstar just reacted to Chad Gable's upcoming match tonight on RAW.

Alpha Academy have been embroiled in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura for the past few weeks on RAW. It all started when Akira Tozawa challenged Nakamura a couple of weeks ago and lost. Last week, Otis got in the ring against The King of Strong Style. However, he came up short despite his best efforts.

Following that match, Chad Gable came face-to-face with Shinsuke Nakamura, seemingly suggesting that he would be the next one to step into the ring against the former Intercontinental Champion. The match was finally made official for tonight on RAW as Gable will take on Nakamura.

Ahead of this important clash, Alpha Academy's #1 guy, Otis, took to social media to send a message to the fans regarding the upcoming bout.

"There are NO BOUNDS....Just PURE COMPLETE K@RNAGE"

Check out his tweet here:

Ever since making the bold promise to Gunther that he will become Intercontinental Champion, things haven't gone well for Chad Gable. He has lost quite a few matches recently and needs a win tonight to get back on track.

