330 lbs star picks up first-ever win in 5 years after last match on WWE show

A major star picked up his first-ever win on a WWE show.

Just like his Alpha Academy counterpart, Otis also started his WWE career in NXT as part of a tag team called Heavy Machinery. The duo were impressive enough to earn themselves a main roster contract.

Once they got to the main roster, Heavy Machinery split, and Otis was pushed as a top singles star. However, after floundering on the main roster for years, Otis was finally paired up with Chad Gable to form Alpha Academy, and he has not looked back since.

Tonight on NXT, Akira Tozawa was set to face Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup, and Alpha Academy was in his corner. After Tozawa lost the match, the group was offering words of encouragement when Drew Gulak interrupted them. After a back-and-forth exchange, Otis challenged Drew Gulak for a match later on in the night.

The two men put on a quick match that saw Otis emerge victorious over Drew Gulak after he hit the Powerbomb. This was also Otis' first singles win on NXT. He only had one other singles match on NXT against Tommaso Ciampa, which he lost.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Otis will wrestle more matches on WWE NXT going forward.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here