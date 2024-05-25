330 lbs superstar accidentally costs Chad Gable a chance to win the IC Title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Chad Gable once again challenged for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring as he took on Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed in a Triple-Threat match. However, the star once came up short, this time after being accidentally laid out by his own faction member.

Gable has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship for many months now. He recently turned heel after failing to win the title from Sami Zayn. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has also been trying his best to get his fellow Alpha Academy members to embrace their villainous side and Otis even helped him to get a victory against Zayn on this week's episode of red brand.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion once again tried to take Otis' help during the Triple-Threat match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring as he ordered the 330 lbs powerhouse to take down Zayn while he held him. However, the champion moved out of the way and the 330lbs star ended up laying out Chad Gable instead. Sami then delivered a Helluva Kick to Bronson Reed to retain the gold.

WWE has been building up towards Otis' babyface turn over the last few weeks and it seems like the star could soon break free from the shackles of Chad Gable. Sami Zayn, meanwhile, is likely to move on to a different storyline now.

