330 lbs WWE star falls on Xavier Woods' face; New Day member potentially injured

A massive WWE star just fell on Xavier Woods' face. The New Day member could've potentially injured himself.

Ad

Following their return from injuries, Erik and Ivar won a tournament to crown the number one contenders for the World Tag Team Title. They eventually won the title from The Judgment Day on the December 16, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. Since then, War Raiders have proven themselves to be dominant champions. They haven't walked away from a challenge and have defended their title against anyone and everyone. They even recently defended their title against New Day. However, the match ended in a DQ.

Ad

Trending

As a result, The New Day got another chance at the World Tag Team Championship against War Raiders tonight on Night One of WrestleMania 41. During the match, the War Raiders took control early on. Erik held Xavier Woods in a suplex position as Ivar hit a splash. However, the 330-pound WWE star landed on Woods' face. Woods held his face and was writhing in pain, hinting at a possible injury.

Expand Tweet

The New Day ultimately defeated The War Raiders to win the tag team title. However, it seems that Xavier may have suffered some bruises to his face because of the fall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More