330-pound WWE star who took out Seth Rollins promises to "bully" Braun Strowman next week on RAW

A massive WWE star just promised to "bully" Braun Strowman next week on RAW. This star is also responsible for taking out Seth Rollins.

Bronson Reed has been on a destructive path as of late. The WWE star was frustrated with his lack of opportunities, and he took matters into his own hands a couple of weeks ago and assaulted Seth Rollins with multiple Tsunamis, thereby taking him out of action for the time being.

He followed that up with another vicious assault on R-Truth the following week. As a result, The Miz faced him in a No DQ match this week on RAW. Following the match, Braun Strowman showed up and confronted Bronson Reed.

Following this, Jackie Redmond caught up with Reed backstage, who mentioned that the 330-pound star would be facing the Monster Among Men next week on RAW. Reed then had a message for his opponent.

"Braun Strowman, for as big as he is, is just another victim. And behind all those raging muscles, I know you're that little kid that got picked on, and guess what, Braun? You never grow out of a bully cause a bully is right here. And next week, I am going to bully you. Interview over," Reed said. [0:43 - 1:11]

Braun Strowman was all praise for Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas returned as Uncle Howdy a couple of months ago as part of The Wyatt Sicks. Since then, the group has looked unstoppable, terrorizing Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers in recent weeks.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Strowman praised Bo Dallas' skills and said he is finally getting an opportunity to show how talented he is.

"Just wait. Taylor is special. He is every bit as talented as Windham, he’s just never had an opportunity to show it. People are getting a glimpse at how talented he is," Braun Strowman said.

Although the Wyatt Sicks have made their in-ring debut, Bo Dallas has yet to compete after returning.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

