34-time champion explains why he never wanted to sign with WWE

A multi-time champion made a revelation that he never wanted to sign with WWE, and he provided the reason behind this decision. The name in question is Kevin Von Erich.

Von Erich was a member of the legendary Von Erich family, who were known for their in-ring prowess. Kevin managed to build a solid legacy for himself over the years and won championships across various promotions, including NWA and WCCW, making him a 34-time champion. Despite wrestling a couple of matches for WWE, he never signed with the promotion.

During a recent interview with Talk is Jericho podcast, Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich revealed why he never wanted to sign with the WWE.

“I did go up and have a few matches for them. I really didn’t want to [sign with the WWF], Chris, because to me the business is all about making money. And I wanted to weigh on the other hand being a father.” [H/T EWrestling News]

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich reveals how he wrestled while spending time with his family

The life of a professional wrestler is very demanding since they are mostly on the road away from family. However, Kevin Von Erich was able to prioritize spending time with his family while working.

During the same episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, Von Erich revealed he was able to take his family with him sometimes when he wrestled.

"I got to a point where I could work four or five nights a week at least, and take my family with me sometimes. Otherwise, it would’ve been a grind that I wasn’t ready to put out there. I wouldn’t have had my heart in it."

The Von Erich story is portrayed in the Iron Claw movie, which was released on December 22 of this year.

