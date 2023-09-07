34-year-old female star "was crying every single day" ahead of WWE exit

A female star has revealed that she used to cry every day during her final few months with WWE.

Cathy Kelley's first stint in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted four years, from 2016-'20. She did quite well as a backstage interviewer and correspondent during her first run.

On the latest edition of Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast, Cathy Kelley opened up about her WWE exit in 2020. She felt her growth in the company had stunted. Kelley revealed to Satin that she used to cry every single day, during her last few months in the company. Check out an excerpt from her comments below:

"I remember the last few months, I was crying every single day. My close friends, my family knew that and I smiled through it at work most of the time. I think there are like one or two times that I broke (she laughed), being in the locker room but yeah, it felt like the dream that I had — and whether that was promised or not at the beginning — it wasn’t gonna happen there so, I could have probably stayed and I was told at the time that I would have a job there until I’m 87 if I wanted it. So I could have coasted in that, doing a lot of the digital stuff and producing and creating content. But that ultimately wasn’t my goal so…" [H/T Post Wrestling]

Cathy Kelley made her return to WWE two years later

Kelley finally made her return to the company in late 2022, and was assigned to RAW. She had finally realized her goal of becoming a backstage interviewer on the main roster.

Kelley was recently moved from RAW to SmackDown. She is insanely popular with the WWE Universe, and boasts a large following on Instagram and other major social media handles. Her fans are certainly happy to see her come so far, after having dealt with depression during her first run.

