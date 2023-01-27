34-year-old former champion reveals Triple H's plans for the RAW and SmackDown rosters

Triple H has been credited as the reason behind the great programming of RAW and SmackDown since late July 2022. Ricochet, who is a former Intercontinental and United States Champion, revealed what he knows about The Game's plans for the main roster.

Ricochet has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Triple H taking over WWE creative. Previously lost in the shuffle, he has had the most character development of his WWE career so far in the last few months despite falling short of winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking to Metro.co.UK, Ricochet reflected on Triple H's time as the head of WWE creative. He said that he knows The Game is trying to broaden the roster:

‘I know he’s trying to broaden the roster as well. I think not just him, but I think they all have a plan that they are trying to set in motion. This is just the beginning. I think this plan is just beginning to set in motion and I think continuing forward, it’s gonna be nothing but good things!’

Perhaps this explains why he has chosen to bring back several released stars in 2022.

Ricochet thinks Triple H has done a great job so far

Earlier in the same interview, Ricochet was full of praise for The King Of Kings, stating that he's done a good job so far:

‘I think he’s done pretty good so far, especially I think the stories are coming together beautifully,’ he said. ‘I know WrestleMania is our highest grossing WrestleMania ever and we haven’t even announced a match yet!’

He continued, saying that everything has been one step at a time and that the best approach is to take it day by day, opportunity by opportunity.

Fans will be hopeful that the 14-time World Champion will still be in charge of WWE creative heading into WrestleMania 39.

