34-year-old pushes for WWE return; sends message to Triple H

A popular star recently pushed for a WWE return and praised Triple H following his surprise appearance earlier this month. The star in question competed at both Worlds Collide and WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana defeated Lince Dorado, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee at Worlds Collide. Dominik Mysterio then confronted Octagon Jr., and it led to an Intercontinental Championship match at Money in the Bank. Mysterio defeated the veteran at the PLE to retain the title.

The 34-year-old was recently interviewed by @ropebreakx on TikTok and said that he wanted to battle Mysterio again.

"I hope to see him (Dominik Mysterio) soon. It was not the result I wanted, but I loved the match and my triumph that night was facing him. My emotions were going at 1,000 percent but next I will be more calm. I hope to come back, I cannot answer yes or no, but I am getting ready for any opportunity. My dad always tells me to be ready for when the opportunity is in front of me. I eat wrestling for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for an opportunity that big," he said.

He also noted that Triple H posted on social media about the match and thanked all of his fans.

"Triple H tweeted about the match so that rules. Thank you to everyone who follows me, wrestling is my life and now that I have that moment, I will not let go of it," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

The Intercontinental Champion is in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW. Morgan suffered a separated shoulder during her singles match against Kairi Sane last night on the red brand.

Vince Russo claims Triple H needs to learn how to book from a WWE legend

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H and Shawn Michaels needed to learn from Jeff Jarrett.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo stated that The Game and The Heartbreak Kid needed to study WWE legend Jeff Jarrett to figure out how to spot talent with the "it factor." The legend claimed that he knows if a talent is going to be a star the first time he lays eyes on them.

"That was probably a Jeff [Jarrett] move, bro. Because like I said, I didn't know anything about him [Ron Killings]. Jeff Jarrett is a good judge of the 'it' factor. I look at Triple H and Shawn Michaels now, and I'm like, do you guys not understand feel or know the 'it' factor? I don't watch NXT, so when someone comes on the [main roster] shows for the first time, I'm seeing them for the first time. I know immediately if they have it or they don't." [From 09:22 to 10:15]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and the WWE creative team have planned on the road to Night of Champions on June 28.

