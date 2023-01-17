34-year-old star beats Akira Tozawa on RAW debut, possibly qualifies for Royal Rumble 2023

On the latest episode of RAW, Akira Tozawa approached Adam Pearce, demanding to be added to the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Pearce said that he simply couldn't give out a spot and put him in a match to prove himself.

Going into the ring, Akira didn't even know who he was facing - but it turned out to be the 34-year-old Bronson Reed, who made his RAW in-ring debut in the process.

As you may have expected, the match was one-sided in favor of the 6-foot-tall Bronson Reed. The size difference proved to be too much for Akira Tozawa, who failed to prove to Adam Pearce that he was worthy of a spot at the Royal Rumble.

While it seemed to be a Rumble qualification match at first, that doesn't seem to have been the case. Bronson Reed hasn't officially been announced for Rumble yet, but his imposing physique and presence are enough for him to be a force to be reckoned with in the Royal Rumble match.

It will be interesting to see how Reed is handled in the Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, for Akira Tozawa, his road to WrestleMania may have ended before it could even begin.

Do you think Bronson Reed will be added to the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments below!

