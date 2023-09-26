34-year-old star confirms an unbelievable truth about Dominik Mysterio during WWE RAW

Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet recently commented on a popular topic about Dominik Mysterio by stating that the information is legit.

The NXT North American Champion is one of the biggest heels in the entire wrestling industry right now. He gets enormous heat whenever he tries to utter a single word on the mic.

It wasn't any different this week on RAW, as the crowd in Ontario booed him heavily when he was trying to talk to Cody Rhodes. Some wrestling fans on social media often spread false information that the boos Dominik gets on WWE TV are piped in. Still, they usually get shot down immediately by others, especially those who have experienced it live.

Ryan Satin was in attendance for Monday Night RAW this week, and he sent out a video on Twitter of Dominik Mysterio being heavily booed by the crowd. He stated that people are always claiming that the boos for Dirty Dom are fake, but he couldn’t hear what the latter was saying as it was so loud.

Ricochet replied to the tweet by confirming that The Judgment Day member legit gets that reaction every time.

Expand Tweet

During RAW, Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee in an exciting match.

Who do you think will dethrone Dominik? Sound off in the comments below!