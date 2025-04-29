While WWE RAW was in the middle of a commercial break, Cathy Kelley interviewed a 34-year-old RAW star. The superstar cut a scathing promo stating he's underappreciated and overlooked.

Ad

That superstar is none other than the German Ludwig Kaiser, who has been looking for his big breakthrough moment. It has been a frustrating time for him in WWE as he hasn't gotten the opportunities many feel he deserves on RAW.

In a scathing promo, Ludwig Kaiser slammed Adam Pearce and WWE for the lack of opportunities that he has been getting. He called himself underappreciated and overlooked. You can watch the full promo below.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many might agree with the sentiment that Kaiser has. He declared himself the best German export since Mercedes, and he certainly has the potential to do great things. Now that he has seemingly split up from Gunther, WWE hasn't given him as much television time.

However, Kaiser is one of the brightest superstars on the roster, and it wouldn't be surprising if this is used to justify a move to SmackDown. With that said, it isn't any less competitive over on SmackDown, so he's still going to have to compete for a spot.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out for him going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More