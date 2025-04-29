  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 29, 2025 02:28 GMT
A massive moment took place (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
While WWE RAW was in the middle of a commercial break, Cathy Kelley interviewed a 34-year-old RAW star. The superstar cut a scathing promo stating he's underappreciated and overlooked.

That superstar is none other than the German Ludwig Kaiser, who has been looking for his big breakthrough moment. It has been a frustrating time for him in WWE as he hasn't gotten the opportunities many feel he deserves on RAW.

In a scathing promo, Ludwig Kaiser slammed Adam Pearce and WWE for the lack of opportunities that he has been getting. He called himself underappreciated and overlooked. You can watch the full promo below.

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Many might agree with the sentiment that Kaiser has. He declared himself the best German export since Mercedes, and he certainly has the potential to do great things. Now that he has seemingly split up from Gunther, WWE hasn't given him as much television time.

However, Kaiser is one of the brightest superstars on the roster, and it wouldn't be surprising if this is used to justify a move to SmackDown. With that said, it isn't any less competitive over on SmackDown, so he's still going to have to compete for a spot.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out for him going forward.

