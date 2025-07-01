34-year-old star being the new El Grande Americano is absolutely ridiculous, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A new El Grande Americano was revealed on WWE RAW last night, following Chad Gable's announcement that he would be out due to an injury. However, the decision did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who called it "absolutely ridiculous."

As everyone already guessed, Chad Gable has been portraying the role of El Grande Americano over the last few months. The American-made leader recently suffered an injury and is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future, which led many to believe that his Luchador version would also be out. However, Ludwig Kaiser showed up as Americano in Gable's absence.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the decision is "absolutely ridiculous." The former WWE writer also mocked the company for covering Ludwig Kaiser's face.

"Let’s put him under a hood because he’s hideous looking. Like, ughhh. Kaiser? What an ugly dude. It’s absolutely ridiculous, man." [26:31 onwards]

Ludwig Kaiser has not been involved in any notable programs in the last few months, with his last match on WWE TV dating back to March. The 34-year-old is expected to be present more prominently as El Grande Americano.

