  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ludwig Kaiser
  • 34-year-old star being the new El Grande Americano is absolutely ridiculous, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

34-year-old star being the new El Grande Americano is absolutely ridiculous, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jul 01, 2025 08:21 GMT
Who is the new El Grande Americano? (Image from WWE.com)
Who is the new El Grande Americano? (Image from WWE.com)

A new El Grande Americano was revealed on WWE RAW last night, following Chad Gable's announcement that he would be out due to an injury. However, the decision did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who called it "absolutely ridiculous."

Ad

As everyone already guessed, Chad Gable has been portraying the role of El Grande Americano over the last few months. The American-made leader recently suffered an injury and is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future, which led many to believe that his Luchador version would also be out. However, Ludwig Kaiser showed up as Americano in Gable's absence.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the decision is "absolutely ridiculous." The former WWE writer also mocked the company for covering Ludwig Kaiser's face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Let’s put him under a hood because he’s hideous looking. Like, ughhh. Kaiser? What an ugly dude. It’s absolutely ridiculous, man." [26:31 onwards]
youtube-cover
Ad

Ludwig Kaiser has not been involved in any notable programs in the last few months, with his last match on WWE TV dating back to March. The 34-year-old is expected to be present more prominently as El Grande Americano.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications