34-year-old star was not offered a new WWE contract 

Several WWE stars have announced their departure from the company over the past week, and one of those names was Scarlett Bordeaux.

Scarlett and her husband, Karrion Kross' had their contracts expire on August 10th, and the couple announced that they had departed WWE hours later.

While appearing on the Ariel Helwani show, earlier today, Kross was able to open up about his departure and confirmed that he had been offered a new deal last week, but there was nothing on the table for his wife, Scarlett.

"Nothing, she had nothing there was no offer to her, I was told at one point, because I did enquire of course after we deal with you, we will deal with her." he recalled.

Kross was able to detail the situation from his final week, where he claimed that he was handed a new offer on Tuesday, when his contract expired the following weekend.

WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TV Karrion Kross says he and Scarlett still want to be in WWE, and they are still at the table for conversations and want to work out a deal

He was then told that he had 24 hours to sign, but he said this was impossible because he wanted more information on this new deal, which was refused, and he has yet to recieve it now.

Karrion Kross claimed he is open to making his return to WWE

Throughout his conversation with Ariel Helwani, he noted that he would be open to returning to WWE. It appears that there seems to have been a miscommunication between Kross and the representatives.

He has since reverted to his Killer Kross character and name and revealed that he had been told a lot of promotions are worried about reaching out to book him and his wife because they were worried that it was a work.

Kross stated many times that it was not a work, even after Helwani noted that many fans were wondering if it was because of the recent Seth Rollins situation.

