34-year-old star returns to assist tag team champions at WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2023

Gallus returned to its full strength at WWE's Stand and Deliver when Joe Coffey made a shocking return to the brand after months away. He assisted his boys in retaining the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Last year, Gallus made their way to the developmental brand in the United States after a stellar run as NXT UK Tag Team Champions. The stable made its appearance before World's Collide 2022 and became a part of the roster.

Joe Coffey, who's been an integral part of the group, went missing from weekly television for a while. During his hiatus, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Vengeance Day 2023.

The duo defended their NXT Tag Team Championships against Tony D'Angelo and Stacks and the Creed Brothers at WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2023. During the match, Joe Coffey made his return to the brand.

In the end, Joe assisted his team by stopping Stacks and D'Angelo, which allowed Mark and Wolfgang to capitalize and retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. It will be interesting to see what Joe does after his return.

