34-year-old star reveals the reason behind leaving WWE after receiving a new role

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world, with superstars from around the globe fighting for a chance to represent their country and its culture on weekly television. Recently, former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane revealed the reason behind leaving the company after becoming an ambassador in Japan.

In 2020, Kairi Sane and Asuka feuded with Sasha Banks and Bayley on the red brand. The two teams went at each other for weeks and the Empress of Tomorrow lost her RAW Women's Championship to The Boss after the Role Model attacked the Sky Princess.

After Sane was written off of television, she returned to Japan as an ambassador for the company and left by the end of the following year. Speaking on Ten Count, the 34-year-old star revealed that she returned to Japan as she was set to tie the knot. Check it out:

"Hi, so you know she was actually in perfect condition, she was perfectly fine. But the reason she got back was because she got married." (From 21:35 to 21:43)

There were rumors that Sane was injured, leading her to leave the company. She dismissed those rumors and revealed that she had returned to Japan to tie the knot and worked as an ambassador for over a year before leaving WWE.

Kairi Sane is a 2-time Champion in WWE

In 2017, Kairi Sane made her WWE debut when she took part in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. In the finals, she defeated Shayna Baszler and punched her ticket to TakeOver for a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

Later, she joined NXT and began working as a full-time competitor. In 2018, she won the NXT Women's Championship by beating Shayna Baszler. However, she lost the title back to Baszler at WWE Evolution 2018.

In 2019, she joined the main roster and formed a tag team with Asuka called the Kabuki Warriors, which was managed by Paige. Later, the duo turned heel and ditched Paige as their manager.

The two also went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they dropped the titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36 which took place at the Performance Center.

What are your thoughts on Kairi Sane? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ten Count and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes