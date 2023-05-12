34-year-old star wins her first match since returning to WWE last year

With the number of returns that have taken place in WWE since Triple H took over, fans could forget the winning statistics of every superstar. For fans of the recently returned Emma, there was a reason to rejoice as she picked up her first televised win since returning to the company in 2022.

Emma returned to the company after five years on the October 28, 2022, episode of the blue brand, accepting Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, where she failed to win the title. While the 34-year-old has racked up a few victories at live events, she had been on the losing end of her televised matches since returning.

However, this changed on this week's Main Event as Emma defeated NXT star Roxanne Perez in a singles match. Main Event is usually taped before RAW to air on Thursday on Hulu and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Vin  @WhoisVindictive Emma’s Widow’s Peak



And Emma wins her first “televised” match since her return to WWE in October 2022! Emma’s Widow’s PeakAnd Emma wins her first “televised” match since her return to WWE in October 2022! https://t.co/7pwG9E9LTd

Emma has not gotten many chances to shine in WWE

Emma's comeback to her old hunting ground has been lackluster so far, with the 34-year-old star rarely competing in televised matches. She last wrestled on SmackDown back in March when she and Tegan Nox teamed up to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The former Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the 2023 Draft. However, she has not made any appearance on the red brand so far.

Before her move to the flagship show, Emma was paired on-screen with her real-life boyfriend, Riddick Moss. The duo even competed in a mixed tag team match against Karrion Kross and Scarlett, where they were on the losing end.

What are your thoughts on Emma's WWE run so far?

