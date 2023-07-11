WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • 34-year-old star wrestles first singles match on WWE RAW in almost five years; suffers humiliating defeat in seconds

34-year-old star wrestles first singles match on WWE RAW in almost five years; suffers humiliating defeat in seconds

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jul 11, 2023 08:05 IST
Emma made her return to action on RAW
It was an interesting edition of WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey's recent issues have boiled over on WWE RAW, and this week Emma was dragged into the action.

The former NXT star was backstage talking to Baszler about her recent issues with Ronda Rousey when The Queen of Spades took this the wrong way and challenged her to a match.

Emma was no match for Baszler and was quickly defeated with the Kirofuda Clutch before Rousey was on-hand to continue the story with her former friend.

Emma (@EmmaWWE)#WWERaw https://t.co/IlWivf70iK

Emma has been missing from WWE TV for several months and only returned last week in the Tag Team Turmoil match that was won by Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Since her return to WWE TV, she hasn't been handed many opportunities, which could be why this is the first singles match on the show since 2017, when she was defeated by Asuka.

This defeat was the final match for Emma before she was released from her contract. She then went on to work for several companies outside of WWE before making her return last year.

Do you think Emma is deserving of a much bigger push on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...