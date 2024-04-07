34-year-old superstar breaks silence after winning a championship on his WrestleMania debut

WrestleMania XL has seen a lot unravel. One of the biggest talking points from the show so far has been the split of the WWE Tag Team Titles. Grayson Waller took to his social media handle to address his title win at The Show of Shows.

The second match of WrestleMania XL Night One saw six teams from WWE RAW and SmackDown compete for the Undisputed Tag Team Title. The outcome of the match saw two tandems winning different sets of belts, creating brand-specific Tag Team Titles.

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship was the first to be won. The team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory secured the gold for the Blue Brand. A few moments later, R-Truth and The Miz climbed up the ladder to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Title. The victory for Waller marked his first championship win and it took place on his WrestleMania debut.

Triple H posted a photo with Waller and Theory once the team got backstage, saying that the WWE Universe has a lot more to see from them. Waller replied to the Chief Content Officer's tweet as a true heel.

"I'm not surprised," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been a team for quite some time now. There were signs of them possibly breaking up at Elimination Chamber: Perth but it looks like they have buried the hatchet and are stronger than ever.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE