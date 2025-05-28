34-year-old WWE SmackDown star to compete in a Fatal Four-Way title match at upcoming event

A new Fatal Four-Way championship match has been announced for WWE Worlds Collide, and it includes a SmackDown star. Rey Fenix made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of NXT, which was filled with surprises.

Ad

Ethan Page defeated Ricky Saints to capture the NXT North American Championship in the opening match of the show. He made another appearance later on, as he wanted to celebrate his victory.

All Ego was confronted by his former rival Je'Von Evans. The Young OG said he spoke to Ava after Page won the title, and since WWE has a big showcase with AAA called Worlds Collide, Ethan Page would be defending his NXT North American Championship against him. The former AEW star said Je'Von didn't deserve a shot at the title, and that Evans deserved to put on a mask even though he wasn't a luchador.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

AAA wrestler Laredo Kid appeared in the crowd and said he's held titles in AAA and TNA, and he was after the NXT North American Championship. WWE SmackDown star Rey Fenix also showed up in the crowd and got a pop. This was his first time on NXT.

Fenix announced that it will be him, Laredo Kid, Je'Von Evans, and Ethan Page in a Fatal Four-Way match at Worlds Collide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More