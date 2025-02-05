34-year-old WWE star costs Oba Femi and Trick Williams on NXT

Tonight on WWE NXT, Oba Femi and Trick Williams teamed up in the main event. The duo took on the team of A-Town Down Under but came up short thanks to the interference of a 34-year-old star.

The 34-year-old star in question is Eddy Thorpe, with whom both Femi and Williams are familiar. He came in at the last second, strap in hand, attacked Williams, and handed the win to Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

While Thorpe played a huge role in the match's outcome, Oba Femi and Trick Williams didn't fare well. Although they were in control for most of the match, their lack of communication nearly cost them several times.

However, as mentioned earlier, the turning point came when the referee was distracted, allowing Thorpe to blindside Williams and attack him with the strap. Taking advantage of the situation, Waller hit his finisher and pinned the former WWE NXT Champion for the win.

It was a devastating loss. Oba Femi will have to head into Vengeance Day, where he will face both Waller and Theory, who now have the momentum. As for Williams, he once again has to deal with Eddy Thorpe.

