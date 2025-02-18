34-year-old WWE star fought for a spot under Triple H's regime; explains why

Since becoming the Head of Creative in 2022, Triple H's regime has done wonders for the product and the promotion. Recently, Ludwig Kaiser explained how he fought for a spot when they hosted a show in Germany.

Last year, WWE hosted a few shows in Germany, with Bash in Berlin as the final stop. Ludwig Kaiser, who is from Germany, wanted to participate in the show. However, the rising star didn't appear at the event. Rather, he was in a match on Friday Night SmackDown, where he lost to LA Knight.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Kaiser stated he fought with the management to appear at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024. Unfortunately, the card was filled with other talented athletes and popular names, which made him miss it, and he instead competed on WWE SmackDown.

"I did fight for it. I did. There were conversations about it, and it wasn't really clear if it would happen or not. But again, it's tough, man. It's a PLE. We have so much stuff. If you look at the card that night, it is almost impossible to even get on there. So much star power. And again, we have the greatest superstars in the world. When I look at that card, I understand why I wasn’t on that card that night, but I damn well know I will be. I will 100% be," Kaiser expressed. [H/T - CVV]

Has Ludwig Kaiser won a singles championship in WWE?

Ludwig Kaiser has been with the Stamford-based promotion for a while, as he was signed by the company in 2017. Initially, he teamed up with Giovanni Vinci and entered the tag team division. Later, he and Vinci joined Gunther and created Imperium.

The duo has held gold in the past as they're two-time NXT Tag Team Champions on the developmental brand. In 2022, Kaiser moved to WWE's main roster beside Gunther on Friday Night SmackDown under the previous regime and remained a tag team act for a long time under Triple H's creative leadership.

Last year, Ludwig Kaiser turned on Giovanni Vinci and became a singles star. The 34-year-old star has had countless run-ins against Sheamus and Bron Breakker, and he's yet to win any singles gold in the Stamford-based promotion.

