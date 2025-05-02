34-year-old WWE star says missing WrestleMania was torture; discloses what could lead to a release

A lot of big names in WWE were absent from this year's WrestleMania, including Bayley, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Chelsea Green. SmackDown Superstar B-Fab was also not on the show, and she described missing it as torture.

The former Hit Row member has been off TV for the past few weeks. The last time she wrestled was on the April 11 episode of the blue brand. She teamed up with Michin in the tag team gauntlet match, which they lost.

B-Fab recently took to X/Twitter to share a clip of her talking about not being booked for WrestleMania 41. She mentioned that being a 'happy to be here' person will make someone forgettable and result in a release from WWE.

“Do you know what it’s like to sit there and watch the biggest show of them all go down – the one that everybody prepares for – and you’re not a part of it? It’s torture. Everyone’s always like, ‘Be happy to be there, be happy that you got to see the fans, be happy that you got to witness the show’… I am not just happy to be here. Let’s be honest, being happy to be here will get you forgotten about, it’ll get you released, it’ll get you put to the back. That’s not me. I’ve got 365 days to make sure that doesn’t happen again," she said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

B-Fab wants the WWE Women’s US Championship

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega dethroned Chelsea Green to win the Women’s United States Championship. B-Fab revealed in the clip that she has her sights on the title.

“Because if you can feel the vibe, we’re in a little bit of a shift. And one thing that has shifted is that Women’s US Championship. It’s now being held by Zelina Vega. For me, my mission and my goal hasn’t changed. I’m gonna keep going and keep grinding until I get gold. Because for me, it’s inevitable. In the end, B-Fab will win."

It'll be interesting to see who Zelina Vega's first challenger will be. B-Fab would love for it to be her.

