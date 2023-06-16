34-year-old WWE star shares bold news from his homeland, as he takes a shot at criminals

WWE star Veer Mahaan recently shared an interesting post on his social media.

After being in alliance with stars such as Shanky, and Jinder Mahal on RAW, Mahaan made a return to NXT. Veer eventually reunited with his former tag team partner, Sanga on the developmental brand. Mahaan then returned to RAW and aligned with Indus Sher, as they were drafted to the red brand.

Taking to social media, Mahaan highlighted recent news from his homeland, where a brother killed criminals after they teased his sister. The RAW star brought to public attention that, the criminals deserved the punishment for their deeds.

He wrote:

"This should happen to those who flirt with mothers, sisters and daughters. You have fulfilled the duty of being a brother. You are a hero. Hail India(emoji)"- translated.

Check out Veer Mahaan's Instagram post below:

WWE star Veer Mahaan sent out an emotional message after the demise of his father

Veer Mahaan sent out an emotional message after the demise of his father.

Taking to social media, the RAW star expressed his grief as he mentioned that he would have never reached such heights if not for the blessing of his parents. Veer continued as he wrote that he will always recall the moments spent with his father and the happiness that they shared.

He stated how he will always walk in the footprints of his parents and will make them proud. He also extended his honor and respect to his parents.

Mahaan wrote:

"My soul shook with great pain when I heard the news of your passing. Every moment with you filled me with happiness and attachment. No matter where I will find myself in the world your presence, gives me courage and enthusiasm. Cherished Babu ji, whatever I am today, I am because of your and Mother's teachings, along with watching you both overcome great adversity. If I can ask one thing as I’ve always have is your blessing and strength, with the memory of You and Mother, I will try to follow your footsteps till the last breath. My respect and honor to You and Mother 🙇🏻‍♂️ Lots of love Babu ji"

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Mahaan.

What are your thoughts on Veer Mahaan's status in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes