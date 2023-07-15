34-year-old WWE Superstar breaks character after being assaulted backstage on SmackDown

AJ Styles was part of a fatal four-way match for the United States Championship opportunity this week on WWE SmackDown. He was about to hit a Styles Clash when Karrion Kross appeared on the big screen and had Karl Anderson locked in the Kross Jacket.

Kross had attacked all of The O.C. since Styles headed backstage after the match and found all three members on the floor. Yim was still standing, but when Styles approached, calling for her, it was enough for her to break character and fail to hide that she was laughing.

⏸ @uncle_callum For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling

Styles defeated Kross in a matter of seconds last week on SmackDown, and many believed that this could have been due to an injury. That loss appears to have pushed the two men into a feud that could allow Mia Yim and Scarlett to settle their differences in the ring as well, finally.

Kross cost Styles a shot at the United States Championship this week on SmackDown, so he will likely be out for revenge heading into WWE SummerSlam.

Do you think Karrion Kross will get another shot at AJ Styles at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.