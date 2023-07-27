34-year-old WWE Superstar breaks character after things became "personal" in ruthless match

Sometimes a WWE Superstar may go too far in a match, doing a lot of damage to their opponents. While this can result in a spectacle, it can also be because the star in question was releasing some pent-up emotion. That's exactly the case with Dana Brooke during her match against Cora Jade.

The star faced Jade in their ongoing feud this week on WWE NXT. Brooke and Jade had a kendo stick match, which led to the former main roster star claiming her win.

Now, she has taken to Twitter to reflect on what happened during her match, breaking character to thank Jade and appreciating her for facing her in a kendo stick match. She opened up saying that she proved something to herself during the match.

“Last night I had something to prove! Not to ANYONE, but to myself! I have had years of pent up aggression, questioning myself, & showing untapped potential I always knew I had. First and foremost I would like to give appreciation to Cora Jade! It takes guts to step in a ring and wrestle every week, but last night was different, knowing it was a kendo stick match & no DQ takes a lot of courage."

She went on to go back into character and added that both stars had done damage to each other and it had become personal. Brooke swore she snapped and saw red after weeks of cheap shots and after the WWE star messed around with her.

"We literally beat the s**t out of each other. Everything that happened last night in the ring spills out into life experiences. It became personal. You will meet many entitled people in life that think they can & should have it all."

Dana Brooke had a lot to say in her tweet

The WWE star also added that she had unleashed a new side to herself and that it felt good to show what she could do.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here