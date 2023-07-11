34-year-old WWE Superstar embarrasses Logan Paul after challenging him to first-time-ever match on RAW

WWE Superstar Logan Paul was left red-faced on the latest episode of RAW after a confrontation with Ricochet.

Every time Logan Paul and Ricochet cross paths, there seem to be fireworks. The two men were involved in one of the most viral moments from this year's Royal Rumble when they clashed mid-air in the ring.

At Money in the Bank, the two men were again involved in another moment when the 34-year-old hit a botched Spanish Fly on Logan through a table. The move took Paul and Ricochet out of the match.

This resulted in the social media personality attacking Ricochet after the MITB match. Last week on RAW, Ricochet called out Logan to show up this week, which he did.

After a couple of back-and-forth verbal exchanges, Ricochet challenged Logan to a match which the latter denied. However, Logan tried to get in a cheap shot, but Ricochet was ready for him, and he hit sliced bread on Paul.

This embarrassing incident should be enough for the social media megastar to step into the ring and compete with Ricochet. It remains to be seen whether the match will be made official soon.

Do you want to see Ricochet vs. Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes