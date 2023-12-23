34-year-old WWE Superstar ends 11-month streak this week on SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, the women were put in an eight-person tag team match. This allowed Zelina Vega and Mia Yim to partner with Shotzi and Bianca Belair to take on Damage CTRL.

It was a match that was full of spots and featured the return of Isla Dawn and Albra Fyre, who have also put a target on Damage CTRL. The big talking point is that Yim could pin IYO SKY, meaning she has earned herself a title match.

Not only was this a massive win for Yim, but it was her first in any match on WWE TV since January, when she interestingly also defeated IYO SKY.

It appears that the two women have their history, but at the moment, Yim's mind may not be on the Women's Division.

There seem to be some issues in The O.C. following AJ Styles' return. Instead of reuniting with his group, Styles seemingly wanted nothing to do with his team this week on SmackDown.

