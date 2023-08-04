34-year-old WWE Superstar thought kicking Brock Lesnar in the "under regions" was cool

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest wrestlers the company has ever featured. In a recent interview, 34-year-old superstar Ricochet revealed that kicking The Beast in the "under regions" was cool.

At the 2020 Royal Rumble, Ricochet came in at number 15, where he cheekily hit Lesnar with a low blow which caused The Beast's elimination from the match. After that, the former United States Champion faced Lesnar again, but this time one-on-one for the WWE Championship, in which the former lost in just under two minutes.

Recently in an interview posted by Lucha Libre Online on Twitter, Ricochet was asked about which moment he performed and thought was cool. He said that the Royal Rumble was pretty cool when he hit Brock Lesnar with a low blow.

"The Royal Rumble was pretty cool. To be honest, when I kicked Brock Lesnar in the under regions, I was like I did it! I did it! Although I was nervous. But not all the time, but a couple of times you're sitting there. It's really the fans, it's you guys. When they react in a way you didn't really expect. You always want a good reaction, you always want them to cheer. When they react in a way, you can just sit there and be like, 'That was cool!'" [1:23 - 2:00]

You can check out the interview below:

Brock Lesnar and Ricochet have upcoming matches at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar is in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes. They have already faced each other twice, with both superstars taking a win each. They are now set to face each other for the third time at SummerSlam on August 5.

While Ricochet is set to take on Logan Paul at The Biggest Summer Party as the duo is currently in a heated feud as well, after the latter made comments on the former, calling him unprofessional.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the two matches on the SummerSlam card. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for these bouts.

