35-year-old female star officially leaves WWE after 7 years; sends message to Triple H

While this week's episode of WWE SmackDown was on the air, a 35-year-old star officially announced her departure from the company and sent a message to Triple H. Xia Li took to social media to announce her exit and thanked The Game and the fans.

The Protector signed with the global wrestling juggernaut in 2017 and competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She became the first Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring. Xia Li made her main roster debut at the 2019 Royal Rumble, where she was entrant in the 30-woman bout.

After being absent for several months, she recently went to X to reveal that she had left the company. She wrote that she felt incredibly proud to be the first female Chinese WWE Superstar.

Xia Li added that she was grateful to WWE and Triple H for welcoming her into the family. She also thanked the coaches, the staff, and her colleagues.

Xia Li was involved in a storyline with Becky Lynch before she was taken off TV. It'll be interesting to see where she ends up next.

