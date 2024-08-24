35-year-old female star promises to "slaughter" Nia Jax at WWE Bash in Berlin

A major female star just threatened Nia Jax. The two women are set to compete at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Since returning to the WWE, Michin has been on top of her game. However, she has been so focused on The O.C. that she hasn't really concentrated on her singles career.

After a brief stint in NXT, Michin returned to the blue brand and already found herself on a top star's hit list. Several weeks ago, Nia Jax decided to ambush Michin backstage when she was having a confrontation with Tiffany Stratton, thereby kickstarting their feud.

Last week on SmackDown, Michin ruined Jax's championship celebration and attacked her from behind. During this assault, Jax's Queen of the Ring crown was destroyed.

Tonight, on the blue brand, a vignette of Michin played. In it, the 35-year-old mentioned how people have constantly tried to limit her throughout her career and claimed that Jax is also trying to limit her progress. Mia Yim ended the vignette by threatening to "slaughter" Jax at the WWE Bash in Berlin.

"Nia, you think you're going to be the one to limit me? You think you're going to be the one to tell me what I can or can't do? Baby, at Berlin, it's not going to be a street fight. I am going to slaughter you, so good luck," she said.

This promo showed the world a different side of Michin. Now, it remains to be seen if she can overcome Nia Jax at Bash in Berlin.

