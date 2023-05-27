35-year-old former champion claims she believed that she would retire in WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, now known as Trinity on IMPACT Wrestling, thought that she would retire with WWE.

Trinity and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) walked out of the company on May 16 after a creative dispute with Vince McMahon. They were suspended indefinitely, and the Women's Tag Team Championship they were holding at the time was vacated.

The 35-year-old star confirmed back in March that she was released from her contract and free to sign with any wrestling company. She eventually signed for IMPACT Wrestling a month later, making her in-ring debut against KiLynn King on the May 18th episode of IMPACT!

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Trinity opened up about her exit from World Wrestling Entertainment. She thought that she would retire with the company, but is now open to more opportunities outside of it.

"I had a great journey in WWE," Trinity said. "That was my introduction to wrestling, and it was a great 14 years with the company. I thought I would retire with WWE. Never would I have thought I'd be with another company, but that's the world of wrestling. As scary as it was, I'm here. I’m looking forward to the opportunities and the chance for growth."

Trinity has made it clear that she's going after the IMPACT Knockouts Championship currently held by Deonna Purrazzo.

Trinity calls WWE's treatment of their situation as "public humiliation"

When Trinity and Mercedes Mone walked away from WWE last year, the company did not have a lot of great things to say about them. Trinity called it "public humiliation" because it could have been handled privately by all parties involved.

"I understand the game, I understand the business, and I knew what I was walking away from that day," Trinity said. "I just didn't expect to go through it publicly. Mercedes didn't let me go through it by myself, so having each other made that a lot easier. But to go through that public humiliation together, it was a lot."

While Trinity signed with IMPACT in April, Mercedes Mone made her return to wrestling in January at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17.

