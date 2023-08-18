35-year-old former WWE star hails Mercedes Mone(fka Sasha Banks), Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch as "a perfect mix" of talent

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone(fka Sasha Banks) and current superstars Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were hailed by former Stamford-based promotion wrestler, Tyler Breeze.

Breeze joined WWE's developmental brand NXT in 2012. His gimmick wasn't getting over with the fans, so the company told him to try something new. He then picked up a heel character under the name Tyler Breeze. During his time as a heel, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Fandango.

Recently in an interview with Agents of Wrestling, Breeze reminisced his time with WWE and hailed his fellow stars, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, as a perfect mix who went on to become superstars on the main roster.

"I think at that time, it was a perfect mix of all these people who you would see them kind of blossom into FTR, Sasha, Charlotte, Bayley, Becky, like, all these people that obviously they went on and have had hell of careers. From the main event to the start, to the tag division, to the women's division to everything and all of them were an opener or main event or wherever you need them, but they were all acts that the fans cared about." (H/T SESCOOPS)

You can check out the full podcast below:

Tyler Breeze revealed how WWE's developmental brand became a success

In the same interview, Tyler Breeze further said that NXT took off because of the quality of wrestlers involved during its early years.

"It just kind of took off with such a good group of people that it was awesome to be part of man, the atmosphere was just so cool and very hard to replicate I think." (H/T SESCOOPS)

NXT has now come to a point where WWE is showcasing their main roster talent a lot, with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio making appearances regularly. The future looks even bright for the developmental brand.

Some fans want to see Tyler Breeze make a return to the Stamford-based promotion as they think he was a great talent. Only time will tell if the company will do that or not.

