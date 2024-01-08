35-year-old former WWE Superstar sends out warm birthday wishes to her loved ones on social media

Former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke recently took to social media to send heartfelt wishes to her mother-in-law and her sister on their birthdays.

Brooke was released by WWE in September last year after the 15-time 24/7 Champion had a bittersweet phase in the company where she transitioned between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Her last run came in NXT, after which she was released from the company.

The 35-year-old recently took to Instagram to pour out her love for her sister on her birthday. She called Britt an "amazing person."

"Happy birthday to the best sissy ever @brittsebera! Sky's the limit for you sis! Never sell yourself short, you are the most amazing person! I'm lucky to have you as my sister!" Brooke said.

She also sent out birthday wishes for her mother-in-law as she wrote about how blessed she was to have such a human being in her life.

"Happy Birthday to the best Mother in Law in the entire world! I am so lucky & blessed to have you in my life! Everyone go wish @mercy67 a very happy birthday (emojis)," she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Dana Brooke's Instagram stories below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke opened up about a difficult phase with Ulysses Diaz

Former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke opened up on social media regarding the personal obstacles that she faced with her husband, Ulysses Diaz.

Taking to social media recently, Brooke wrote about how this year was filled with obstacles. She also mentioned how Ulysses' endearing support allowed them to overcome these hardships.

She also asserted that with her partner by her side, she can get through any battle in life.

"I got GOD... But I also have YOU! The obstacles we have overcome within this year has been bc GOD got US... & you have never left my side - WE GOT THROUGH THE HARDEST BATTLE.. We can get through anything!!"

Check out a screengrab of Dana Brooke's Instagram story on this link.

It would be exciting to see what Dana Brooke's plans are following her departure from the company.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.