35-year-old RAW star wins André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown

The tenth edition of the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was held on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Over a dozen superstars from both brands competed in the bout.

Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Omos, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, Ivar, Akira Tozawa, Otis, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Veer, Sanga, Cameron Grimes, Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, Ashante Adonis, and Cedric Alexander were some of the participants. WWE RAW Superstar Bronson Reed outlasted them all to emerge victorious.

After the bell rang, Pretty Deadly tried to eliminate Omos, who was the largest figure in the ring. However, The Nigerian Giant attacked them and eliminated Kit Wilson. Elton Prince jumped over the top rope and eliminated himself. The LWO eliminated Legado Del Fantasma.

Cameron Grimes, Jinder Mahal, Apolo Crews, and Indus Sheer were all sent over the top rope. Omos slammed JD McDonagh into the mat with a chokebomb. Omos eliminated The Creeds and got eliminated as well. Joaquin Wilde and Cedric Alexander were the next ones to get eliminated.

Towards the end, Ivar and Bronson Reed were the only ones left in the ring. They traded shots in the ring and Reed hit a superkick. Ivar did a cartwheel followed by a kick. He went for a moonsault but missed. Bronson Reed then eliminated him to win the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown.

