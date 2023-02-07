35-year-old rising WWE Superstar believes a match with Brock Lesnar will happen down the line

Brock Lesnar has been trying to embarrass former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley as he targeted The All Mighty upon returning to the company. Recently, Intercontinental Champion Gunther said that a match with The Beast Incarnate would surely happen down the line.

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut and began working on the blue brand. He then later won the Intercontinental Championship in less than two months. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar spent most of the previous year facing Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

Last week, the Ring General came face-to-face with the Beast Incarnate for the first time at the Royal Rumble. The two stars went head-to-head to give fans a glimpse of their potential match. Speaking on The Rob Brown Show, Gunther spoke about the interaction and believes a match will happen down the line:

"I think that moment was everything I needed with Brock out of that to be honest. I think the people want to see that and that's something that has to happen down the line. I don't know if our individual paths are there at the moment to go there but in the future that has to go down for sure." (From 8:05 to 8:30)

Fans want Gunther and Lesnar to clash immediately. However, the two are on different brands, and it will be a while before they feud in the company.

Brock Lesnar is set to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Last year, Bobby Lashley began calling out Brock Lesnar as the two superstars never got a chance to square up inside the squared circle for any company. During their first encounter, the All Mighty scored a huge victory.

However, Brock Lesnar won two multi-man matches that involved Bobby Lashley but wasn't able to pin him. After wrapping up his feud with Roman Reigns, the Beast Incarnate returned to face the All Mighty.

In November 2022, the Beast Incarnate scored his first singles victory over Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel. The two superstars resumed their feud as Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the Men's Royal Rumble match.

WWE @WWE The Beast and The All Mighty sign their #WWEChamber contract next week on #WWERaw The Beast and The All Mighty sign their #WWEChamber contract next week on #WWERaw! https://t.co/qDYFYoNwhx

Last night, the Beast Incarnate appeared on WWE RAW, where he issued a challenge to the All Mighty for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Lesnar hit Lashley with an F'5 before the latter could leave the ring.

Do you think Bobby Lashley can defeat Brock Lesnar for the second time? Sound off in the comment section below.

