35-year-old should be Roman Reigns' first WWE opponent after title loss, veteran wrestler says

Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno recently explained why Roman Reigns should face Gunther in a non-title WWE storyline.

Reigns is set to celebrate 1,000 days as Universal Champion on Friday's SmackDown. The Tribal Chief has also held the WWE Championship for more than 400 days. Gunther, meanwhile, has been the Intercontinental Champion for more than 350 days, making him the title's longest-reigning holder since 1988.

On K100, Disco Inferno gave his opinion that Reigns should turn babyface when he finally loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If Gunther is still a villain by that point, the veteran wrestler believes the Austrian would be a suitable opponent:

"If they were gonna turn Roman babyface, Gunther would be the perfect first opponent for him, like a big bada** guy that looks like he could whoop the guy's a**," Disco Inferno said. "It's interesting nobody's even thought of putting these two together right now because they're both heels." [18:04 – 18:23]

Gunther previously crossed paths with Roman Reigns in a five-on-five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series 2019. However, they have never met in singles competition.

Why Disco Inferno wants to see Gunther vs. Roman Reigns

While the future of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction looks uncertain, Gunther has a strong relationship with his Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

Disco Inferno believes Kaiser and Vinci could play a role if The Ring General ever does battle with The Head of the Table:

"This could be Roman's first obstacle after he loses his title, which would be a good way to get sympathy. A vicious heel. We just beat him and we wanna get more sympathy on him, the guy's in a group, three on one usually, so he'd be the perfect guy for Roman to go against if he ever loses the title and they wanna turn him babyface." [18:32 – 18:57]

Realistically, a feud between the current champions is unlikely to take place any time soon. Gunther recently moved to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft, while Reigns is a SmackDown Superstar.

