35-year-old shockingly costs Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 had multiple title matches on the card, including a massive rubber match from Friday Night SmackDown. However, Bianca Belair failed to win the title after a 35-year-old star shockingly returned and turned heel during the match. The star in question is Kairi Sane.

Earlier this year, IYO SKY reached the top of the women's division when she defeated Bianca Belair to become the WWE Women's Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase. The reign of IYO started on Friday Night SmackDown with the help of Damage CTRL.

Meanwhile, the heinous stable viciously attacked Bianca Belair's injured leg after SummerSlam 2023. Last month, The EST returned to Friday Night SmackDown, and the management booked a rematch from Puerto Rico between the two in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 with the roles of champion and challenger reversed.

The two women met in Saudi Arabia without Damage CTRL in the champion's corner. However, Kairi Sane made her shocking return to the promotion and attacked Bianca Belair. She aligned with Damage CTRL and helped IYO SKY to retain her title.

