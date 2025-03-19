35-year-old star announces first post-WWE appearance after leaving the company

Several WWE Superstars were released by the company last month under the Triple H regime. One of them is Cedric Alexander, who was part of NXT at the time of his departure.

The 35-year-old star was released alongside AOP, Sonya Deville, Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. He joined WWE in 2016 as a cruiserweight and enjoyed success on the main roster as a member of a faction known as The Hurt Business.

Cedric Alexander's first appearance since becoming a free agent will take place at a House Of Glory Wrestling event on May 9 in Chicago. He recently shared the news on his Instagram story.

A screenshot of his story on Instagram.

Cedric Alexander was part of a short-lived tag team with Ashante Thee Adonis, and they both got called back to NXT at the same time. The latter still appears on the black-and-silver brand regularly.

Former WWE star EC3 says Cedric Alexander will be hot on the indies after becoming a free agent

On The Wrestling Outlaws with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 stated that Cedric Alexander was at the right place and time in the Stamford-based company.

However, The former WWE star believes Cedric will tear up the indies once his non-compete clause expires.

"Cedric [Alexander] was at the right place at the right time. Unfortunately, wrestling is a horrible, awful business with no context or perceptions of history or allows anybody to have any meaning whatsoever. So that's been forgotten, and he kind of meandered and floated around for a while. He'll be gone for 90 days; he'll come back; he'll be hot, [and] he'll tear up the indies, and probably get a job somewhere else; I'd love to see him!" he said.

It'll be interesting to see what Cedric Alexander does next in his career. He could end up joining the Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

