  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cedric Alexander
  • 35-year-old star announces first post-WWE appearance after leaving the company

35-year-old star announces first post-WWE appearance after leaving the company

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 19, 2025 07:50 GMT
Triple H is a boss in WWE (Images via his X account and WWE.com)
Triple H is a boss in WWE (Images via Triple H's X account and WWE.com)

Several WWE Superstars were released by the company last month under the Triple H regime. One of them is Cedric Alexander, who was part of NXT at the time of his departure.

Ad

The 35-year-old star was released alongside AOP, Sonya Deville, Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. He joined WWE in 2016 as a cruiserweight and enjoyed success on the main roster as a member of a faction known as The Hurt Business.

Cedric Alexander's first appearance since becoming a free agent will take place at a House Of Glory Wrestling event on May 9 in Chicago. He recently shared the news on his Instagram story.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
A screenshot of his story on Instagram.
A screenshot of his story on Instagram.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Cedric Alexander was part of a short-lived tag team with Ashante Thee Adonis, and they both got called back to NXT at the same time. The latter still appears on the black-and-silver brand regularly.

Ad

Former WWE star EC3 says Cedric Alexander will be hot on the indies after becoming a free agent

On The Wrestling Outlaws with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 stated that Cedric Alexander was at the right place and time in the Stamford-based company.

However, The former WWE star believes Cedric will tear up the indies once his non-compete clause expires.

Ad
"Cedric [Alexander] was at the right place at the right time. Unfortunately, wrestling is a horrible, awful business with no context or perceptions of history or allows anybody to have any meaning whatsoever. So that's been forgotten, and he kind of meandered and floated around for a while. He'll be gone for 90 days; he'll come back; he'll be hot, [and] he'll tear up the indies, and probably get a job somewhere else; I'd love to see him!" he said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see what Cedric Alexander does next in his career. He could end up joining the Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी