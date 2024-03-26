35-year-old star gets massive win against The Judgment Day; gets "Highlight of the Night"

A top WWE star just defeated a Judgment Day member, JD McDonagh, with a "Highlight of the Night" performance.

Ricochet has been on a quest to regain his Intercontinental Championship, but he failed to win the Gauntlet Match on RAW a couple of weeks ago, which would've put him in contention for a title. Instead, he found himself in a feud against Judgment Day after he pinned JD McDonagh in the match. Last week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio tried to beat him but failed.

Tonight on RAW, JD McDonagh was next to face Ricochet. The two men put on an incredible match. Dominik Mysterio was at his best at ringside as he tried to help JD. During the closing moments of the match, he distracted Ricochet by getting on the apron, but the referee ejected him from the match.

This didn't deter Ricochet, who hit the shooting star splash on a standing JD to pick up the win. The RAW commentary team even called his win the "Highlight of the Night."

This loss certainly won't make Rhea Ripley happy, who ordered the Judgment Day member to win something before his match. It remains to be seen what this loss means for JD McDonagh.

