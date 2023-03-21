35-year-old star loses first singles match on RAW in 4 months against Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is going after his father Rey Mysterio and won't stop until he gets what he wants. However, with less than two weeks left till WrestleMania 39, he beat one of the most accomplished stars in NXT history - 35-year-old Johnny Gargano. However, Dom didn't just get the win - he ended a big streak.

Although last week's tag team match featuring Gargano and Dexter Lumis against Dominik and Damian Priest saw the former's first loss on RAW in four months, he hadn't lost a televised singles match since November 21, 2022 - making it one day short of four months when he lost a singles match on the red brand.

This was Gargano's first televised singles loss since November 21, when Omos squashed him. It should be noted that Gargano has lost singles matches in live events. However, they have been far and few.

His recent loss on March 18 to Bronson Reed was a singles match, but it was in an untelevised live event. This shows how quietly WWE pushed and protected the former NXT Triple Crown Champion.

As for Dominik Mysterio, he made a huge statement and continued to gain momentum as he revealed post-match that he wouldn't take no for an answer.

This Friday on SmackDown, things will be personal as the rest of the Mysterio family will be present at ringside.

Would you like to see The Mysterios face off at 'Mania? Sound off in the comments below.

