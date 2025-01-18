35-year-old star rushes to save B-Fab; star was in danger on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown tonight saw B-Fab in a precarious situation. The manager of the Street Profits was in danger of receiving a huge beat down before a 35-year-old star rushed to save her. The star who came to her rescue was Michin.

Fab had a match with Chelsea Green's "Head of Security," Piper Niven after a brief confrontation backstage earlier in the night. It was a pretty even affair, but there were moments when the superstar from Ohio looked good.

It almost seemed as though the 34-year-old star would get the win over Niven tonight. However, a timely distraction from the Women's United States Champion allowed Niven to take advantage.

She hit her finisher and secured the win, but what came next was uncalled for. Both Piper and Green began attacking B-Fab in the middle of the ring and would have gotten away with it if it weren't for Michin. The 35-year-old superstar came down to the ring with an equalizer in the form of a kendo stick and pulled off the save.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Both Green and Niven left the arena distraught after the huge blows they took from the kendo stick. An interesting situation seems to have developed involving the Women's US Title, with B-Fab and Michin both having their eye on it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback