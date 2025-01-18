  • home icon
  • WWE
  • B-Fab
  35-year-old star rushes to save B-Fab; star was in danger on WWE SmackDown

35-year-old star rushes to save B-Fab; star was in danger on WWE SmackDown

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 18, 2025 03:19 GMT
B-Fab had a rough night on WWE SmackDown [Image credits: WWE.com]
B-Fab had a rough night on WWE SmackDown [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown tonight saw B-Fab in a precarious situation. The manager of the Street Profits was in danger of receiving a huge beat down before a 35-year-old star rushed to save her. The star who came to her rescue was Michin.

Fab had a match with Chelsea Green's "Head of Security," Piper Niven after a brief confrontation backstage earlier in the night. It was a pretty even affair, but there were moments when the superstar from Ohio looked good.

It almost seemed as though the 34-year-old star would get the win over Niven tonight. However, a timely distraction from the Women's United States Champion allowed Niven to take advantage.

She hit her finisher and secured the win, but what came next was uncalled for. Both Piper and Green began attacking B-Fab in the middle of the ring and would have gotten away with it if it weren't for Michin. The 35-year-old superstar came down to the ring with an equalizer in the form of a kendo stick and pulled off the save.

Both Green and Niven left the arena distraught after the huge blows they took from the kendo stick. An interesting situation seems to have developed involving the Women's US Title, with B-Fab and Michin both having their eye on it.

Edited by Harish Raj S
