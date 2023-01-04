35-year-old veteran becomes the first ever NJPW World TV Champion, reunites with former WWE stars Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls

Former WWE Superstars and current NJPW stars Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls have reunited with Zack Sabre Jr.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Sabre Jr. became the first-ever NJPW World Television Champion by beating Ren Narita. In doing so, he also won his first-ever singles title in the promotion.

Post-match, Haste and Nicholls made their way to the ring and offered Sabre Jr. a TMDK shirt. The newly crowned NJPW World Television Champion wore the shirt and officially joined his new faction.

A few weeks ago, Minoru Suzuki disbanded the Suzuki-gun, leaving all group members without a faction. His former stablemates Taichi, El Desperado, and others also remain without a stable.

TMDK, often known as The Mighty Don't Kneel, recently lost a crucial member in the form of Bronson Reed. The popular star left New Japan Pro-Wrestling to rejoin WWE.

Zack Sabre Jr. will aim to build up the TMDK faction and establish its place as a dominant group among the likes of Bullet Club, CHAOS, and the United Empire. Going forward, the 35-year-old will also aim to defend his World Television Championship simultaneously.

What are your thoughts on Zack Sabre Jr. winning the NJPW World Television Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes