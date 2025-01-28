  • home icon
35-year-old veteran confronts Rhea Ripley backstage on RAW; teases WrestleMania 41 clash

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 28, 2025 03:09 GMT
A big tease (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Rhea Ripley was backstage following the first successful title defense of her second reign as Women's World Champion. Not only was a huge WrestleMania 41 match teased, but there was also another incredible moment backstage.

As you probably know, Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax in the opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the Women's World Championship. Following this and her feud with Liv Morgan seemingly ending, fans have been questioning what lies ahead for her.

It looks like one possibility has emerged. Backstage during her interview with Cathy Kelley, the 35-year-old veteran and last year's Royal Rumble winner Bayley confronted her. The living legend teased a match at WrestleMania 41 - an idea that many fans will be interested in.

It's a very refreshing match-up for Rhea Ripley, but the odds of Bayley becoming the first two-time winner of the Women's Royal Rumble seem slim, especially when you consider that Charlotte Flair is also on the playing field. And then there's the possibility of Becky Lynch's return.

After she was done with Ripley, The Role Model turned around and saw her ex-Damage CTRL member and WrestleMania 40 opponent IYO SKY - who simply said, "See you on Saturday."

It was a fantastic segment.

Edited by Neda Ali
