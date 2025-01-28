35-year-old veteran confronts Rhea Ripley backstage on RAW; teases WrestleMania 41 clash

Rhea Ripley was backstage following the first successful title defense of her second reign as Women's World Champion. Not only was a huge WrestleMania 41 match teased, but there was also another incredible moment backstage.

As you probably know, Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax in the opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the Women's World Championship. Following this and her feud with Liv Morgan seemingly ending, fans have been questioning what lies ahead for her.

It looks like one possibility has emerged. Backstage during her interview with Cathy Kelley, the 35-year-old veteran and last year's Royal Rumble winner Bayley confronted her. The living legend teased a match at WrestleMania 41 - an idea that many fans will be interested in.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

It's a very refreshing match-up for Rhea Ripley, but the odds of Bayley becoming the first two-time winner of the Women's Royal Rumble seem slim, especially when you consider that Charlotte Flair is also on the playing field. And then there's the possibility of Becky Lynch's return.

After she was done with Ripley, The Role Model turned around and saw her ex-Damage CTRL member and WrestleMania 40 opponent IYO SKY - who simply said, "See you on Saturday."

Expand Tweet

It was a fantastic segment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback