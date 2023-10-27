35-year-old wants to work with former WWE tag team partner again – nine years after splitting up

Former WWE Superstars occasionally renew their on-screen partnerships and rivalries several years after leaving the company. In a recent interview, Ariane Andrew revealed she would like to reunite with Trinity Fatu one day.

Andrew and Trinity were known as Cameron and Naomi, respectively, in WWE. They debuted on the main roster together in 2012 as The Funkadactyls, Brodus Clay's dancing valets.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Andrew explained why she wants to work with her former tag team partner again:

"At some point in time, I need to see me and my girl Trin do something together, and I think people are waiting for that," the 35-year-old said. "So, whether it's her coming over to do something with me, or somehow we're cross-pollinating the effects of both of our worlds, I would definitely love to see that because I still feel like we have some untapped things." [8:25 – 8:47]

Andrew, who left WWE in 2016, recently launched the Pound Town Wrestling promotion. Trinity, meanwhile, is the current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

The Funkadactyls reunited in WWE in 2022

After a six-year absence, Ariane Andrew lasted 51 seconds in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She briefly interacted with Trinity at ringside after being eliminated by Sonya Deville.

Although Andrew enjoyed her cameo appearance, she was left wanting more due to the short amount of time she spent in the match:

"People saw the Rumble and they were ready for the next thing. I wouldn't say they even got a taste. It was kinda like, 'Oh, that was that?' People were expecting more. So, yeah, I feel like there's definitely some untapped things that we need to explore in that area." [8:48 – 9:04]

The Funkadactyls initially separated on the July 7, 2014, episode of RAW after losing a tag team match against AJ Lee and Paige.

