During the go-home episode of SmackDown before the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, WWE had a couple of semifinal matches for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments and a few rivalries to round off. Unfortunately, a star got hurt during the matches, badly enough that referees had to get involved.

Bianca Belair has been carrying an injury for quite some time, having been hurt earlier in the tournament. With a knee injury, the star was still able to progress to the semifinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, having to also defeat Tiffany Stratton along the way. However, when it came to facing Nia Jax, despite her best attempts, The EST's injuries caught up with her and she lost the match.

Not only did she lose, but Jax's repeated attacks on her injured knee further worsened an already existing situation. Belair was hardly able to move herself after the match and needed help from the referees. They had to check out her knee while Jax cut a promo about having defeated her.

Bianca was taken backstage, where she was almost unable to stand even when confronted by other WWE Superstars, including Candice LeRae and Tiffany Stratton. On top of that, Jade Cargill agreed to a tag team match for herself and Belair against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship. Their match is set for the Kickoff show, but at this time, it is not clear how the 35-year-old star will be able to compete with her hurt leg.

The star was left hardly able to move.

What the future has in store for The EST remains to be seen.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is set to be defended for the first time

Since winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Asuka and Kairi Sane at Backlash France, Bianca Belair has been busy with the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. However, she and Jade Cargill will now get their first chance to defend their coveted belts.

Given the injury, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell stand a better chance of winning than they would usually against the two dominant stars.

Now, fans will have to wait and see if the current Women's Tag Team Champions are able to successfully retain their titles at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

