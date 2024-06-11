35-year-old WWE name reacts to Zelina Vega being lifted off her feet by male star after match

Zelina Vega found herself in a rather awkward situation on WWE RAW this week as she was lifted off her feet and was fully in the air thanks to a male superstar. Another WWE name has reacted to the moment, not being able to believe what just happened.

Over the last few weeks, Braun Strowman has found himself paired off with the LWO on more than a few occasions as he has gone after The Judgment Day. Common enemies appear to have made them friends and this was true once again on RAW this week. The star teamed up with LWO to take on The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match, and Cathy Kelley has reacted to what happened after the bout.

His involvement also saw them come away with the win, once Liv Morgan's distraction by falling on top of Dominik Mysterio cost Judgment Day the match. In the midst of the chaos for The Judgment Day though, there was no dampener on the celebration for Strowman and the rest of LWO.

Zelina Vega also played a role, attacking Morgan at the ringside area.

Strowman celebrated with the rest of LWO and raised Vega's hand so far that the star was fully lifted into the air by her arm.

Cathy Kelley reacted, finding the entire moment extremely hilarious.

Zelina Vega was left bemused and made an anime reference after the night was done, saying she was levitating.

It remains to be seen if WWE address it next week given the hilarious nature of what happened.

