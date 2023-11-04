35-year-old WWE star loses it after Roman Reigns brings up The Rock during SmackDown

A WWE Superstar lost it after Roman Reigns mentioned The Rock during tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Bronson Reed has been on a roll recently. He has started to pick up some big wins on RAW, and even earned himself an Intercontinental Championship match. Reed's rise has taken place almost suddenly, after he had a pretty average start to his main roster career, but things are finally taking off for him. Although he wasn't present for tonight's episode of SmackDown, he let his thoughts be known on social media.

Tonight on the blue brand, LA Knight kicked off the show, but he was interrupted by Roman Reigns. Roman was in top form, as he seemed confident heading into his match at WWE Crown Jewel. He was also quick to mention the similarities between Knight's gimmick, and The Rock. He even called Knight a 'redneck' version of The Rock.

This statement drew a reaction from Bronson Reed, who pretty much lost it on social media.

"Redneck version of my cousin."

The segment ended on an intense note, but WWE referees were quick to come out, and separate both men before things escalated quickly.

