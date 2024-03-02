35-year-old WWE star makes in-ring return after 265 days; betrays Bayley

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Dakota Kai was set to make her in-ring return in a tag team match with Bayley against Kairi Sane and Asuka. However, there was a massive double-turn during the match.

After The Role Model won this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, she chose IYO SKY, the current WWE Women's Champion, as her opponent for WrestleMania 40. She was subsequently kicked out of Damage CTRL.

Dakota Kai was not there when the other women assaulted Bayley, and the former pretended to be by her side, only to turn against the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner in the end. She even pretended that Damage CTRL attacked her so she could gain Bayley's trust.

The Kabuki Warriors double-teamed against The Role Model during the match on WWE SmackDown this week. The latter tried to perform a dive off the top rope, but Kairi Sane pushed her off, and she crashed into the mat.

Later on, Bayley tried to make the tag, but Asuka sent her into the corner, taking out Dakota Kai as a result. The Kabuki Warriors double-teamed on Bayley again, and she tried to make the tag, but Dakota jumped off the apron. Kai then turned against her former friend and chose to ally with Kairi, Asuka, and IYO instead.

